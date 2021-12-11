Health organisation appoints interim leader

Keith Marshall

Keith Marshall has been appointed interim chief executive of Waitaki District Health Services.

Mr Marshall will start in the new role on Monday after former chief executive Phil Jamieson resigned last month.

After being on leave for several weeks, Mr Jamieson stepped down from the role, citing personal and family reasons.

Waitaki District Health Services (WDHS) board chairman Mark Rogers said it was pleasing to appoint someone of Mr Marshall’s calibre.

"The board and I feel incredibly lucky to have someone as talented and experienced as Keith on board with us until then," Mr Rogers said.

Mr Marshall had an extensive background in leadership roles, having been chief executive of the Napier City and Buller District Councils, and interim chief executive of Grow Wellington, New Zealand Qualifications Authority deputy chief executive and Human Rights Commission deputy director.

Most recently he was the WDHS board governance adviser, and he is a present Observatory Village trustee.

He previously owned Thrifty Car Rentals New Zealand, helped set up the New Zealand Blood Service, managed the last nationwide health reforms and participated in the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Mr Rogers paid tribute to WDHS chief finance officer Kelvin Kite who stepped in as acting chief executive while the board went through the process of appointing Mr Marshall.

"We were lucky to have someone as capable as Kelvin on our senior team and its a great reflection on the systems, processes and health care already in place at WDHSL."

The board expected to appoint a permanent chief executive early in the new year, Mr Rogers said.

