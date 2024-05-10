Fire restriction eased for coastal Waitaki

Lighting outdoor fires without a permit is allowed from Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

People in coastal Waitaki no longer need approval to light a fire outdoors from tomorrow.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand this morning advised it is revoking the restricted fire season in this zone from Saturday until further notice and no permit would be needed.

Otago District Manager Phil Marsh said recent rain and cooler temperatures had reduced the fire risk.

"We now expect the fire risk to remain low throughout the rest of autumn and winter.

"While the risk has reduced, we still expect the public to take care when lighting fires and ensure they are well controlled and safe.

"Before lighting a fire, we recommend heading to www.checkitsalright.nz to make sure conditions are safe to do so. You can also find useful information about outdoor and rural fire safety on this site."

Canterbury areas

Hakataramea Valley and Waihaorunga in Mid-South Canterbury will also move to an open fire season from 1am tomorrow until further notice.

However, inland high-country areas of Mackenzie Basin, Rangitata Gorge, Upper Rakaia Gorge and Ashburton lakes remain in a restricted fire season.

This means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency NZ.

The coastal and foothills area of Mid-South Canterbury are already in an open fire season.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Don Geddes says recent rainfall has reduced the fire risk and, with further rain forecast, there is little likelihood of the risk escalating again now we are well into autumn.

"People should continue to be make sure they have the necessary permission to light out-door fires and ensure any fires are kept well controlled and safe."

"The Mid-South Canterbury District is south of the Rakaia River to the Waitaki River. If you’re ever unsure if it’s okay to light, checkitsalright.nz."

Geraldine Forest Zone, the Waimate Forest Zone and all Public Conservation Lands remain in a restricted fire season all year.