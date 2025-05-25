After-hours healthcare services to be improved

Gary Kircher. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

People in need of health services in Oamaru will find it easier to be assessed out-of-hours after a funding boost.

As part of a number of key Budget 2025 initiatives announced by the government, Oamaru has been marked for improved after-hour services starting next year.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher welcomed the news Oamaru would have its after-hours services improved.

"The after-hours emergency department has always been a critical service provided by Oamaru Hospital, so it is great to see that Health NZ is making further improvements to support our wider Waitaki community.

"A significant proportion of our population will benefit and, in a time when government funding is under huge pressure, it’s awesome to hear that this service will be improved."

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora acting funding and investment director Jason Power said the services would be tailored for local need and workforce availability.

"This is about putting patients first — whether they live in a small rural town or a large city.

"The government has announced significant investment to maintain existing urgent and after-hours care services and to deliver new and improved services where they are needed.

"Health New Zealand will now work with providers and the workforce to ensure that these services can be delivered," he said.

"This is a complex work programme and implementation will occur over the next two years. Our primary care teams will work with the sector and other key agencies such as ACC on key next steps.

"We’re modernising how care is delivered so patients can access urgent help more easily and reliably. That means flexible care teams, better use of digital tools and investing in the workforce to ensure services remain sustainable and available when people need them most."

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the moves were about ensuring that people can get timely, quality care when they need it.

"This investment means South Islanders will have faster access to care, with shorter trips and more treatment available locally — especially outside of normal hours — while reducing pressure on emergency departments."

As part of the funding package a new after-hours service will be trialled in Twizel.

"Budget 2025 is investing $164million over four years to strengthen urgent and after-hours care nationwide, meaning 98% of Kiwis will be able to access these services within one hour’s drive of their home," Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said.

The funding includes targeted support for more than 70 rural and remote communities, including after-hours support, 24/7 on-call in-person clinical support and improved access to diagnostics and medicines.