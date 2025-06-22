New citizens welcomed

Thirty new New Zealand citizens were officially welcomed to the Waitaki district at a ceremony at the Oamaru Opera House last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thirty new citizens have pledged allegiance by oath or affirmation at a ceremony in Oamaru.

The new citizens hail from the United States, Philippines, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, Thailand and Tonga.

Supported by family and friends, they attended the ceremony at the Oamaru Opera House.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher welcomed the new citizens.

Each was presented with an official certificate and a native hebe plant.

Attendees then viewed a welcome video from Minister for Internal Affairs Brooke Van Velden and Governor-General Cindy Kiro.

Crs Rebecca Ryan and Jeremy Holding also attended, while Fenwick School pupils sang waiata and the national anthem.

The Waitaki District Council operates a working group specifically focused on newcomers, the Welcoming Communities Settlement Group.

The initiative is part of the economic and community development team and Stronger Waitaki.

Stronger Waitaki lead Ali McIntyre said the group met regularly to guide the Welcoming Communities programme, ensuring a collaborative approach and connecting those working with migrants and newcomers.

"Members share their knowledge and offer advice to support diversity and inclusion in Waitaki," Ms McIntyre said.

Waitaki’s newest citizens are: Kelly Breeze, Jennifer Cameron, Daryl Chuca; Vernon, Melissa and Michaela Coetzee, Chase Costell, Mesil De La Cruz, Chloe Lodge, Sadie Mason; Lisa, Tamsin and Douglas McCarter, Christell Moolman; Dina, Adones and Jethro Oclarit, John Robinson, Manuel Rohkamp, Rasa Salakij, Elizabeth Thomas, Sefolonia and Vahaakolo Tohi; Sosefo, Telesia, Selaima, Sosaia and Saimone Toutai. Two recipients requested to not have their names listed.