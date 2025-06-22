First entry wins praise

The inaugural Waitaki combined kapa haka group Te Matahiapo finished third at the Te Hautoka kapa haka competition in Dunedin. PHOTO: SARA PLUNKETT

The first North Otago group to enter the Te Hautoka kapa haka contest finished third at the biennial Otago and Southland kapa haka competition held at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin this week.

The event drew 14 groups from secondary schools across the South.

The inaugural performance of the first Oamaru competitive secondary schools kapa haka group, Te Matahiapo, earned it third place.

Kapa haka leader Ana Fa’au said she was extremely proud.

"I’m really, really proud of all the effort and hard work, and the dedication the kids have put in over the last six weeks or so.

"It’s pretty cool for our kids, also for our whanau of Moeraki, because of course, Oamaru is part of the geographical takiwa of Te Runanga o Moeraki," she said.

The Waitaki combined kapa haka group, Te Matahiapo, consisted of students from Waitaki Girls’ and Waitaki Boys’ High Schools, St Kevin’s College and year 7 and 8 pupils from Hampden School and St Joseph’s School, and students from East Otago High School and Otago Girls’ High School.

Mrs Fa’au said kapa haka leaders Jamie Carroll, Tuhi Tipene, Kauwhai Te Moananui Gamble and Aroha Wooldridge helped to prepare the Waitaki combined group for the event.

Thirty-one students took to the stage, ranging in age from 12 to 17, and performed well, despite their experience level, she said.

"They’ve just worked really well together as a team, and most of the performers have no experience in competitive kapa haka."

Waitaki Girls’ deputy principal Charmaine Nelson said the placing was a grand accomplishment.

"It was an enormous achievement to be placed as the group only had seven weeks to prepare for this ... it’s such a fantastic story of Waitaki, North Otago regional success," Mrs Nelson said.

Invercargill group Te Wharekura o Arowhenua placed first and He Waka Kotuia, which includes students from King’s and Queen’s High Schools in Dunedin, finished second. The two groups will go on to the national finals in Tauranga later this year.

The Oamaru group was named Te Matahiapo by Dr Hana O’Regan, an academic, te reo advocate and thought leader from Moeraki, Mrs Fa’au said.

She said they were also grateful for the oversight and support of their kaumātua from Moeraki, whaea Nola Tipa and matua Patrick Tipa.