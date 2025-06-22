Rehearsals in full swing for double-cast musical

Rehearsing for their roles as Oliver are (standing, left) Corrin Richardson and Quinn Conlan surrounded by the blue group orphans. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

In a twist, Oliver! will not only be played by one girl, but two, for the Musical Theatre Oamaru production next month.

Based on Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver!, from 1960, it is set in Victorian London and tells the story of a young orphan who dares to ask for more and is thrust into a world filled with hardship and hope.

The musical is based on Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel Oliver Twist.

Double-casting for the stage musical was necessary due to the size and age of the cast, and the length of the show that will run from July 10 to July 19 at the Oamaru Opera House.

Musical theatre president Melissa Yockney said there was a cast of 85 on stage, 50 of whom were under the age of 18, an orchestra of 15, and about 40 people back stage for the eight shows that will run at two and a-half hours each, including interval.

Ms Yockney said the show rehearsals were in full swing.

"It’s going really well so far.

"We’ve been rehearsing since we had auditions at the start of March. Now we’re into what we call the directing rehearsals, where the director Helen Horsnell, has come in to put everything together, so all the scenes now start flowing.

"Our director is very experienced and was also the president of Musical Theatre New Zealand in recent years, so she knows her stuff," she said.

Three female leads have been cast: Oliver Twist will be played by Corrin Richardson, 9, and Quinn Conlan, 10 and, the role of the Artful Dodger will be played by Jemima Riley-Duddin, 16.

The dynamic community production was the result of many months of dedicated rehearsals, teamwork, and behind-the-scenes effort, she said.

Ms Yockney said the team included musical director Samuel Leaper, props manager Lynda Yockney, wardrobe mistress Pat Gunn, set decorator Paul Frisby, choreographer Anna Stuart, choreography assistant Shannon Bond, production assistant Julie Barclay and vocal assistant Sonya Creedy.

"It’s a great team ... it’s a very prop and costume-heavy show. I think there are about 200 costume changes all-up," she said.

Weekend and evening rehearsals began at Oamaru Intermediate School and Weston church, while the majority of rehearsals will continue at the Opera House until the beginning of the show, Ms Yockney said.

She said they had 120 people audition, "which was amazing".

The cast has been split into two groups, red and blue, to perform on alternate nights, including the double-casting of the "orphans".

"We’ve got to keep in mind the ages of the kids and the hours that we can keep them."

Ms Yockney said if anyone was interested in helping back stage they could email her at production@mto.org.nz