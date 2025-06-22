Innovative approach to projects recognised

Oamaru Steam and Rail general manager Harry Andrew holds his Paul Dillicar Memorial Trophy for Innovation, as he stands inside the DM railcar he is building for Oamaru. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Oamaru’s own railway man, Harry Andrew, received the Paul Dillicar Award for Innovation at the recent Federation of Rail Organisations of New Zealand (FRONZ) awards night.

Oamaru Steam and Rail general manager Harry Andrew was humbled by his win.

"I was surprised, I never expected it," Mr Andrew said.

"It’s significant to be recognised but it’s about the club really, not just me."

About 120 people attended the awards night at Rydges Hotel in Christchurch’s city centre.

FRONZ president Jeff Tollan said 11 awards were presented on the night to celebrate the excellent work by members and volunteers.

Mr Tollan said the award was in recognition of Mr Andrew’s innovative thinking and leadership behind his locomotive projects.

New Zealand Railway and Locomotive Society member Dave Turner presented Mr Andrew with the award on the night.

He said Mr Andrew had shown a "great deal of innovation" over an eight-year period (2000-08) to get a B10 model back into service, but also for his approach to a new project.

"He had the innovative idea of turning this DM unit [pre-1946 railcar], that he sourced from The National Railway Museum of New Zealand in Ferrymead, into a rail car in lieu of RM57 [a Vulcan railcar], by electrifying it, and having a diesel engine inside the luggage compartment, he could run it as an electric railcar.

"In the case of Oamaru, it’s particularly important that they have a way of hosting visitors when they are really small numbers. You don’t really want to have to get out an engine and guards, and have a whole lotta folk involved," Mr Turner said.

Oamaru Steam and Rail Society said they were "proud and grateful" for Mr Andrew’s work at the club.

The society has about 100 members and 20 shift-workers.

Every weekend the society services three diesel locomotives, carriages and 2km of track.

Mr Andrew was happy to receive $2000 towards his project to convert the DM unit [Phoenix] into a railcar.

He said he has spent $13,000 to transport the DM unit from Christchurch to Oamaru, and so far has spent $43,000 of his own money to achieve the project.

In January the 36-tonne rail passenger vehicle, officially numbered DM16 in its New Zealand Railways days, arrived in Oamaru atop a truck trailer after a four-hour trip from Christchurch.

It once plied the rails of the capital where, for about 60 years, it ferried commuters up and down Wellington’s electrified rail system.

When the rail car is finished, five people will be able to run it, Mr Andrew said.

"I’m going to put a diesel generator and an 800-volt generator in there that will be driven by a diesel motor, and that’s going to drive it up and down the rails here," he said.

He hopes that once the railcar is finished the Oamaru Steam and Rail Society will buy it.

Mr Andrew said the idea had been on his mind for a "long time’.

He was further surprised by receiving the memorial trophy because not everyone believed his vision was possible.

"Because everyone’s been giving me such a hard time and saying it can’t be done.

"I can have some of these silly ideas, but if it wasn’t for the club and the members I wouldn’t get it done," he said.

Mr Andrew said he hoped to complete the project in six months but it would "more likely take a year".