Steampunk Festival gets $10k boost to support growth

Promotion of Oamaru’s Steampunk Festival has been given a $10,000 boost to bring in more people.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment manager of investment management performance David Talbot said to receive funding, the funding was assessed against the likelihood of the event being able to attract more out-of-region visitors and additional multi-day visitors, as well as it being able to deliver economic impact for visitors in the host region.

"The Steampunk Festival is going from strength to strength each year, bringing hundreds of visitors from outside the district for the long weekend," Tourism Waitaki general manager Philippa Agnew said.

"Events such as the Steampunk Festival give the industry a boost during the quiet season."

Funding, awarded to Tourism Waitaki, comes from the government’s Regional Event Fund.

"Investing in these events has a direct impact, with visitors spending money in local cafes, businesses and accommodation providers, driving economic activity in our communities," Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said in a statement.

"By growing regional tourism, our remote and rural communities can benefit from the economic opportunities it brings.

"Events are excellent drawcards to get more visitors into our regions, particularly in quieter parts of the year for the tourism and hospitality sector.

"New Zealand is open for business, and we encourage both Kiwis and international visitors alike to explore and enjoy what New Zealand has to offer."

This year’s festival, held over King’s Birthday weekend sold a record 1723 tickets to paid events and attracted hundreds more who came to watch free community events.