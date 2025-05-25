Chopper’s coffers boosted

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Westpac Bank staff in Oamaru were busy raising money for the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter service last week.
The service visits the Waitaki area roughly every second day and Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman Martin Dippie said the public’s generosity was essential to keep its choppers and specialised crews operating.
"We take great pride in providing the Otago-Southland communities with first-class medical care in some of their greatest times of need, and we rely on the generosity of our community to keep our choppers in the air," Mr Dippie said.
"The money raised goes towards things like new equipment, maintenance and staff training, which cost more every year, making public support that much more valuable."
All the money raised will go to the regional rescue helicopter in Otago.
