Chopper’s coffers boosted

Mark Campbell (right), from the Broken Pistons Motorcycle Club, hands over $500 to Westpac’s Andy Bradley. The club held a poker run to raise money for the Otago rescue chopper. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Westpac Bank staff in Oamaru were busy raising money for the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter service last week.

The service visits the Waitaki area roughly every second day and Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman Martin Dippie said the public’s generosity was essential to keep its choppers and specialised crews operating.

Westpac Oamaru staff Andy Bradley, Colleen Newberry, Jo Mallinson, Tara Martin, Anita Mavor, and Nicki Johnston, at last Sunday’s fundraising barbecue.

"We take great pride in providing the Otago-Southland communities with first-class medical care in some of their greatest times of need, and we rely on the generosity of our community to keep our choppers in the air," Mr Dippie said.

"The money raised goes towards things like new equipment, maintenance and staff training, which cost more every year, making public support that much more valuable."

All the money raised will go to the regional rescue helicopter in Otago.

