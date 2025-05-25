Morning tea ‘for community’

Reach Church community morning tea organisers (from left) Karen Fraser, Anna McLean and pastor Brendon Perumal share a brew. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Reach Church will host the first of its twice-monthly free morning teas next month.

An extension of the church’s popular monthly free community lunch — Soup or Salad (SoS) — the morning teas are at the heart of what pastor Brendon Perumal says is the church’s spirit.

"It’s for the community. That’s our heart. To reach out to community and to bring people together.

"Especially in times like now, when people are so isolated, there are so many elderly and others," Mr Perumal said.

The morning teas will be hosted at the church on the first and third Friday of every month, from 9.30am to 11.30am, with the first event on June 6.

Key organiser Karen Fraser said the morning tea events were devised to help combat isolation and loneliness in the community.

"I see all the vulnerable, and the lonely, and this is an amazing opportunity to be able to have them come out and spend the morning doing something different and getting out of the house."

There would be games, such as skittles and puzzles, opportunities to read a newspaper and maybe watch movies, she said.

The last SoS community lunch drew 60 people, so the group was hoping for good numbers.

SoS co-ordinator Claire Glass said mobility issues or no family engagement were often factors in people feeling isolated.

Mr Perumal said the event was "an open space for people to come and form friendships and be part of our wider family".

The Age Concern Waitaki van will have three pick-up points to take people to the event.