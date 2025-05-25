Community backs appeal to tune of $10K

Salvation Army Captains Paul and Jocelyn Smith with Cameron McIntosh, 19, of Oamaru, who spent eight hours collecting for the Red Shield Appeal. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

The Salvation Army Red Shield appeal in the Waitaki District made over $10,000 this year thanks to volunteers and generous public support.

The funds raised will go directly into the community through welfare support, food banks and social services.

Salvation Army Captain Jocelyn Smith was "really, really happy" with the results.

"We had Scouts and the Lions clubs, the three high schools and volunteers from all over the place.

"We cracked just over $10,000. It’s great. We needed that."

Last year, the Salvation Army produced over 700 food parcels for people in need. The high cost of living had since increased demand.

Capt Smith said the appeal was also a great way for Salvation Army volunteers to be face-to-face with the public.

"People say beautiful things, such as I want to give to the Sallies, my son’s in rehab at the moment and you guys are helping him to get sober. Or you guys helped me when we had no food and got us through a really tough time and we really appreciate it."

Those stories were "golden".

Capt Smith said the amount of money, resources and personnel required to keep up the community support was "big", with only one staff member working 20 hours a week and three part-time volunteers helping with the food bank.