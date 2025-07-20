Rabbit control operation to start

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Carrots laced with poisoned bait will be laid before a shooting operation starts to cull wild rabbit numbers on Cape Wanbrow and at two sites in Hampden.

Last year, the Otago Regional Council issued a notice to reduce rabbit numbers on Cape Wanbrow.

"While this was successful, this year council is being pro-active in its pest control to reduce the population once again," a Waitaki District Council statement said.

It will also be reducing rabbit numbers at the Hampden Cemetery and a forestry block to the south of Hampden, near Worcester St.

"It is also engaging with leaseholders of council land to ensure pest control takes place elsewhere in Hampden," the statement said.

"Rabbit control has two main stages, first Pindone-laced carrot bait will be placed in the areas for control. These will be replaced over a period of around a month.

"Then night-shooting will take place — and residents and the community will be informed of dates for night-shooting well in advance," the statement said.

People and animals should not touch the baits and dogs should be kept on a leash a tall times in the operation areas.

Should poisoning be suspected, phone the National Poison Information Centre on 0800 764-766.

The operation will run from July 27 and through August.

— APL