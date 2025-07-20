First pier cap installed on bridge

Heavy equipment installing a pier cap on the new Kakanui River Bridge earlier this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The first of six pier caps for the replacement Kakanui Bridge has been installed.

The work, carried out earlier this week, sets the stage for the placement of bridge beams and deck later this year.

The Kakanui Bridge, once completed, will stand higher than the current 126-year-old bridge.

The pier caps are 2m above the temporary platform, being used to drill, site and place piles and piers — the eventual bridge deck will be 1m higher than the pier cap.

The $11million project was funded 57% by NZTA and 43% by Waitaki District Council.

The new bridge will be single lane.

"A traffic study undertaken showed a single lane would meet the needs of the community for the future.

"A second lane would have cost an additional $3m, with that cost being entirely funded by ratepayers," a Waitaki District Council statement said.

"There are currently 15 square-faced cross-braced wooden piers in the Kakanui River and slash build-up is an ongoing issue that the council pays to resolve.

"The new bridge will have six cylindrical concrete piers with an increased height — allowing an easier river flow, even during weather events."

The new bridge is expected to be fully operational by the middle of next year.

— APL