Door closing on chance to post vote

Today is the last day to enrol on the Electoral Register to receive a postal vote in the upcoming local elections.

Before the Oamaru Mail went to print this week, statistics on the Electoral Commission website shows 83.94% of eligible voters in Waitaki are enrolled, leaving 3181 people eligible to vote but not enrolled.

The most enrolled age-group is the 70 and overs, with 4113 (94.97%) enrolled, just 218 eligible voters in the age group are not enrolled.

At the other end of the scale, just 53.83% of 18 to 24-year-olds are enrolled, leaving 789 eligible voters off the electoral register.

Of those enrolled in Waitaki, 16,112 are on the General Roll and 516 on the Maori Roll.

Nationwide, 88.62% of eligible voters are enrolled for the upcoming Local Body Elections.

People enrolling after today will not get voting papers in the post and will need to contact their local council and cast a special vote in-person.

Waitaki District Council says it will be letting people know when and where they will be able to do that next week.

Today is also the last day for nomination to stand for council, mayor, community boards and local licensing trusts.

Before the Oamaru Mail went to print this week, there were three nominations for Waitaki mayor, (David Wilson, Mel Tavendale and Guy Percival).

One nomination has been posted for the sole Ahuriri Ward seat (Brent Cowles) and the Waihemo Ward seat (Frans Schlack).

Two nominations had been posted for the two available Corriedale Ward seats (John McCone and Sven Thelning).

Seven nominations had been posted for the six Oamaru Ward seats (Andy De Boer, Peter De Rues, Jim Hopkins, Ferdie Kruger, Courtney Linwood, Richard Vinbrux and Nathan Barnes).

Nominations had also been posted for the five available seats on the Oamaru Licensing Trust and the Ahuriri Community Board.

However, before the Oamaru Mail went to print only four nominations had been posted for the five seats available on the Waihemo Community Board.