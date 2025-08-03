Road closed for several days after landslip: WDC

A slip covers the road on the banks of Lake Aviemore. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

Diversions are in place for motorists and cyclists following a slip on the Waimate side of Lake Aviemore.

Waimate District Council roading manager Rob Moffat said the council was advised of the rock fall on Te Akatarawa Rd mid-morning, last Saturday.

"We have posted the alert on the council’s Facebook page and website. The Alps2Ocean Trail manager has been informed, and the information has been posted on their Facebook page and website.

"The road will be closed for several days to allow for the material to removed and a safety assessment of the rock face.

"The slip is approximately 2km west of Aviemore Dam. The road can still be accessed from the Benmore Dam end, down to the camp at Waitangi station.

"Waimate District Council will notify the public when the road reopens."

— Allied Media