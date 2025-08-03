Bird works take flight at new gallery

Palmerston artist Zenobia Southcombe holds her bird-inspired prints that will feature in the Pond Gallery fundraiser exhibition in August. Behind her is her butterfly and moth artwork collection at the Coffee Cup Cafe in Palmerston. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

The beauty of birds in East Otago ecosystems has been the inspiration for Palmerston artist Zenobia Southcombe whose works will feature as part of a new Dunedin pop-up gallery.

Southcombe’s photographs of fantails (piwakawaka) taken in East Otago nature reserves and ecosanctuaries were chosen for the newly formed Pond Gallery’s fundraiser show that opened this week.

Located in Dunedin’s historic warehouse precinct, the gallery at 1 Vogel St is the brainchild of Dunedin visual artists Zac Whiteside, Tristan McGregor, Isabella Lepoamo and Philip Kavanagh.

The collective say they joined forces to open a gallery where emerging and established artists can showcase their work side-by-side.

Southcombe said when she saw the gallery’s open call for medium themed A4-sized artwork, she thought her photo collage work would be a good fit.

"It was an opportunity for me to exhibit my cyanotype artworks without the pressure of a solo exhibition," she said.

Funds raised from the show will be used to support future exhibitions and the ongoing running costs of the gallery. Artists receive $100 of the $200 fee for any work in the exhibition.

A children’s author and photographer, Southcombe also participated in Otepoti Zinefest at this venue in 2023, but it was then called Wave Project Space.

As part of her current study towards a diploma in creativity at The Learning Connexion in Wellington, Southcombe has been working on photographic collages and exploring alternative methods of processing and printing.

Her entries for the fundraiser are three cyanotype prints on watercolour paper, a photographic printing process known for producing Prussian blue monochromatic prints which she "loves".

The subject of her prints are inspired by the East Otago region’s birds and night sky.

"I chose piwakawaka as a subject as I often walk in the Brough Rd mountainbike park and there are often piwakawaka present.

"They are such joyful, energetic birds and I am working on a collection of cyanotype artworks of piwakawaka for exhibition at the Waikouaiti Coast Heritage Centre in September," she said.

Other bird images in her work were photographed at Ross Park, in Palmerston, and the coastal East Otago Tavora Reserve, and Orokonui Ecosanctuary near Dunedin. The night sky background was taken from her backyard.

A Flock of Fantails was motivated by a trip to Tavora Reserve where she photographed a fantail with its wings and tail outspread, and the vision for the birds’ future.

"I usually only see one or two when I visit, but Tavora is undergoing native forest regeneration and I like the idea that one day there will be a multitude of native birds there again," she said.

The Pond Gallery ethos aligns with Southcombe’s who is also "big" on bringing artists together to learn, collaborate and to showcase their work.

The Pond Gallery group fundraiser exhibition runs until Sunday.