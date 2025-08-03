New look links history, nature, community

New logos were approved on Tuesday for the Waitaki District Council. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Waitaki has a new logo, and so does the Waitaki District Council, after the council approved both for use on Tuesday.

The new logos, (one for the WDC as an organisation and one as a district brand) are part of the new branding and strategy developed in-house by the council’s communications and engagement team, with input from elected members and staff, and shaped by community feedback gathered through consultations, surveys and the Waitaki Story project.

"One of our transformation ambitions is to communicate with and engage our community better in the work we do on their behalf. This is a strategy for all of us — council staff, elected members and our community," chief executive Alex Parmley said.

"This is about more than a logo or a plan. It’s about how we show up as a council delivering the best for our community — more open, more accessible and more connected to the people we serve.

"Now is the right time for this shift. Our district is growing and changing, and so must the way we engage and communicate as a council.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said he was proud of the "thoughtful and collaborative" approach taken to develop the strategy and logo.

"The previous council brand has carried us through many significant chapters in our district’s story. As Waitaki continues to grow and evolve, it’s now time for a refreshed look that better reflects who we are today and where we’re heading."

The new WDC brand is a stylised version of the previous one, incorporating themes of Whitestone architecture, koru, the region’s agricultural links and the deferent threads that "bind our community together", WDC statements say.

The district logo is a stylised W.

The 1972 stylised logo for London Weekend Television.

Last year, a proposed brand logo for the Waitaki district was dropped after its similarity to the logo of wool company Woolchemy was noticed.

This week, the Oamaru Mail noticed the newly-adopted stylised W logo, had a striking similarity to another river-based entity, London Weekend Television, in particular its 1972 stylised logo (pictured).

However, there is little chance of anyone from the UK objecting, LWT dissolved in 2002.