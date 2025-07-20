Crucible artist residency recipients announced

Zac Whiteside sits beside Behold OZ, an artwork created as part of The Four Plinths Project in 2023. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Two new artists have been chosen for the next instalment of the Crucible artist residency in Oamaru.

The artist residency was launched by the Hynds Foundation and Gillies MetalTech foundry in the Oamaru Victorian precinct last year and Hynds Foundation programme director Leanne Gibson said they were "absolutely thrilled" to announce that Paula Collier and Zac Whiteside had been selected for the residency commencing in September.

The programme supports artists to develop their creative practice by working with fellow artists and skilled craftsmen based at the foundry.

Collier is a visual artist originally from Christchurch, now based in Wellington Harbour.

Collier’s practice spans installation, sculpture and photography.

Her experience working as a textile artist in the film industry provides opportunities for incorporating repurposed or waste materials into her artwork, exploring their qualities beyond their intended practical use.

Paula Collier with Untitled, an artwork of repurposed aluminium, laminated paper and black wrap foil, at the Wellington Working Men’s Club on Cuba St in 2024.

Collier studied sculpture at Elam School of Fine Art in Auckland and completed a masters of fine arts at Massey in Wellington in 2024.

Her recent exhibitions are "To Be Sure, We Are Speaking" (The Engine Room, 2024), "A Series of Actions and Observations" (The Wellington Working Men’s Club, 2024) and "Diurnal Aspect" (play-station Gallery).

Whiteside is an Ōtepoti-based artist working across sculpture, performance and installation. His practice explores humour, labour and the rituals of modern life through material contradiction, visual metaphor and wordplay.

Whiteside graduated from the Dunedin School of Art in 2023 and is the co-director and curator of Pond Gallery, an artist-run space in Ōtepoti that supports early-career artists.

He has recently exhibited in "Through the Fray" at Blue Oyster Art Project Space (Opened June 13) and "Piss" at Pond Gallery (Opened June 27), a group show he also curated.

The Oamaru-based artist residency also offers artists opportunities to connect with the Waitaki arts community and develop new work for an exhibition at the culmination of the residency.

Artists Motoko Kikkawa (Dunedin) and John Ward Knox (Karitane), were previously part of a 16-week Crucible artist residency since February this year which culminated in their combined open studio over King’s Birthday weekend.

Oamaru-based artist Karen Aitken and Wellington-based artist Sian Quennell Torrington were the first selected artists for the programme’s launch in 2024.