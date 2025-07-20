Historic laundry given fresh coat

Katy and Greg Waite are pleased with renovation work on their Tees St premises. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A historic Oamaru site has been given a fresh new look, thanks to a Heritage New Zealand grant awarded to longtime traders and residents Greg and Katy Waite.

The New Zealand Heritage Fund, administered by the Waitaki District Council, allocates $100,000 annually for historic site conservation as part of the council’s Long-Term Plan.

In the funding round closing April 28, three grants were awarded to heritage building-owners Michael and Glenys Roche, Pascal Brosnahan and Greg and Katy Waite.

Of the $12,753 allocated, the Waites received $5253 for site repainting and restoration.

The Waites have spent over 50 years in the antiques and art industry and own 8 to 12 Tees St, their home, gallery and business all located in Oamaru’s historic precinct.

The site is also home to their two boutique accommodation businesses, The Whitestone and The Whitfield, both of which operate at full occupancy from October through May.

The buildings, once home to New Zealand’s first Chinese laundry, have undergone careful restoration by the Waites.

The final step in the couple’s restoration was the paintwork, which began in early May.

Mr Waite said scaffolding was erected on May 1, with paintwork carried out over the following three weeks.

He said he applied for the funding but proceeded with the restoration at his own expense, uncertain if and when the grant would be approved.

As part of the application process, Mr Waite obtained multiple quotes from various contractors and included them with his submission.

This meant Mr Waite could begin painting the rear of the building with his preferred contractor immediately and complete the front work while awaiting the grant decision.

The grant was later approved and covered part of the project, an outcome Mr Waite described as "fabulous".

"It covered all the scaffolding," Mr Waite said.

"It’s fantastic we’re getting the support."

Mr Waite said he opted for a neutral light cream paint to complement the building’s historic surroundings.

The next round of Heritage New Zealand funding opened for applications on July 7 and will close September 8.

— APL Student Reporter