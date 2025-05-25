Pupils add a string to their bows

John Sausa, 11, aims his bow with the help of Ken Hedges. PHOTOS: NIC DUFF

St Joseph’s School pupils were on target during a recent visit from Oamaru Archers.

Instructors John McCabe and Ken Hedges taught the pupils how to shoot a bow and arrow at a target they set up on the school’s field.

They had run similar sessions with St Kevin’s College and Waitaki Boys’ High School students but this was their first time at a primary school, Mr McCabe said.

Isla Anderson, 11, eyes her target as John McCabe watches.

"It’s been fantastic.

"The nicest thing is to see the smiles on their faces."

He hoped it would become a regular thing.

The group was formed just over 12 months ago and Mr McCabe said it had become "a lovely addition" the sporting landscape in Oamaru.

Oamaru Archers instructors John McCabe and Ken Hedges with the St Joseph’s School pupils they introduced to the sport.

"The kids now have the opportunity to go and shoot at the park at 15m, at least, and really learn as we give them instructions."

The Oamaru Archers meet at the A&P Showgrounds every Sunday from 1pm.

Mr Hedges said they welcome people from all walks of life.

"We don’t compete, we just go out there and have a bit of fun, really."