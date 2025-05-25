Pupils add a string to their bows

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Instructors John McCabe and Ken Hedges taught the pupils how to shoot a bow and arrow at a target they set up on the school’s field.
They had run similar sessions with St Kevin’s College and Waitaki Boys’ High School students but this was their first time at a primary school, Mr McCabe said.
"The nicest thing is to see the smiles on their faces."
He hoped it would become a regular thing.
The group was formed just over 12 months ago and Mr McCabe said it had become "a lovely addition" the sporting landscape in Oamaru.
The Oamaru Archers meet at the A&P Showgrounds every Sunday from 1pm.
Mr Hedges said they welcome people from all walks of life.
"We don’t compete, we just go out there and have a bit of fun, really."