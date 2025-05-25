Passionate performers

Sadie Hansen, 5, (No48) and Phoebe Davey, 6, (No44) show off their Highland dancing ribbons. PHOTOS: ANDREW ASHTON

The Oamaru Performing Arts Society hosted its 86th Annual Festival at the Oamaru Opera House, last weekend.

There were six different categories — speech and drama, vocal and instrumental, ballet, tap and Highland dancing along with a new category, musical theatre.

Organisers said all events were strongly competed for by over 200 competitors from across New Zealand.

Lucy Mavor, Oamaru, won the Highland Dancing South Island Championship Seann Truihbas for competitors U18.

Oamaru competitors Toby McKeown and Freya Waite put in a performance at the Oamaru performing Arts Competition.

Organisers wished this year’s National Young Performer Award nominees (modern dance, Rose Cudmore, Christchurch; musical theatre, Jemima Riley-Dudin, Oamaru; and speech, Teresa Steiner, Christchurch) the best for their competition in October and thanked sponsors and the group of helpers needed to run the festival.

"A very small organising committee is hugely supported by adjudicators, writers, a piper and Opera House staff."

Also thanked were parents and teachers for their support.

The festival was funded through grants from Waitaki District Creative NZ Communities and Waitaki District Community Group.