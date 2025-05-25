Passionate performers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There were six different categories — speech and drama, vocal and instrumental, ballet, tap and Highland dancing along with a new category, musical theatre.
Organisers said all events were strongly competed for by over 200 competitors from across New Zealand.
Lucy Mavor, Oamaru, won the Highland Dancing South Island Championship Seann Truihbas for competitors U18.
"A very small organising committee is hugely supported by adjudicators, writers, a piper and Opera House staff."
Also thanked were parents and teachers for their support.
The festival was funded through grants from Waitaki District Creative NZ Communities and Waitaki District Community Group.