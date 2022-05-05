House fire in Oamaru

Firefighters are attending a fire in the roof of a house in Oamaru.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Oamaru station were called to the property at the intersection of Torridge and Reed Sts about 11.40am today.

They found a small fire confined to the ceiling space of a house, he said.

Crews were using breathing apparatus, a ladder and hose reels to battle the blaze.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz