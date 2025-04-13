Lions clubs strong in rural communities, governor says

Lions from across the central South Island gathered outside the Oamaru Club last Saturday during their district convention. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Oamaru hosted the Lions 202J District Convention last weekend, attended by 133 representatives from 33 clubs covering as far south as Milton and north to Rakaia.

District governor Derek Wardell, of Oamaru, said the three-day convention at the Oamaru Club included their AGM, remembrance for past members and a rededication to their work.

It was the opportunity to recap and highlight the service club’s ongoing activities, including projects and fundraising across the central South Island over the past year.

In all, the district convention encompassed 33 clubs with a total of 1151 members across inland and coastal Otago to mid-Canterbury.

National initiatives by Lions clubs were also highlighted.

This included the significant development of a Lions breast-screening bus for the South Island, Mr Wardell said.

It would be made available particularly for local community events.

Professional screening staff on board would make patient referrals to local GPs where necessary.

Mr Wardell said despite a perception of ageing membership, Lions groups were seeing growth.

This included positive developments in Waitaki for Lions membership, with 12 youth "Leos" at St Kevin’s College now part of the Oamaru clubs.

And overall there were about 90 members across Waitaki for the Waianakarua, Waireka Valley, Oamaru men’s and Oamaru women’s clubs.

Potential Lions were either approached or could ask to join.

Mr Wardell said Lions in the more rural-provincial communities seemed in fairly good heart.

This perhaps reflected a different pace of life and cohesiveness.

"It’s fair comment that at the moment right around the country our rural clubs are stronger than our urban ones.

"I really feel that’s a reflection on the nature of the strength of rural communities in the first place."

Meanwhile, the clubs in Waitaki were open to supporting other group projects or community service initiatives.

Mr Wardell said it was really a question of "what can we do for you?".

The Oamaru convention last weekend was not all work.

A bus tour to Parkside Quarry and a swish dinner at the Loan and Merc were on the itinerary.

Visiting Lions also enjoyed local delights like Rainbow Confection and the Victorian Precinct.