May guest speaker at harness awards

Ricky May. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Harness Racing Awards this weekend will celebrate the 2024 season.

The awards will be held at the Loan and Merc in Oamaru tomorrow evening when a total of 25 titles will be awarded in pacing and trotting, including age-group awards, training and driving categories.

The awards evening will feature champion reinsman Ricky May as guest speaker.

Oamaru Harness Racing Club committee member Bev Williamson said club representatives from throughout Otago would present each category on the night.

Awards to be announced on the night include trainer, driver, junior driver and amateur driver of the year, as well as Otago Harness Horse of the Year, she said.

Mrs Williamson, who is the awards co-organiser, said it was important to keep the awards event after it was stopped during Covid.

It was a good opportunity for everybody to "get together, have a meal and a really good general catch-up" with other participants.

"I got this up and running again because I didn’t want to see it disappear," she said.