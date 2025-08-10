Personnel changes in store for WDC

The Waitaki District Council headquarters in Oamaru's Thames St. Photo: ODT files

A host of new faces will be around the Waitaki District Council table after the looming local body elections, with a new mayor and at least three new councillors guaranteed.

In Waitaki, there are four nominations for mayor. Encumbent Gary Kircher is standing down.

Already declared mayoral candidates, local heritage stalwart David Wilson, former deputy mayor Mel Tavendale and councillor Guy Percival, have been joined by newly-declared candidate realtor and former RNZAF helicopter pilot Kelli Williams.

"I’m a local business owner and real estate agent, with one term as an Oamaru ward councillor under my belt," Ms Williams said.

"I’m standing because I am passionate about our district and have the drive and determination to take the reins for the next stage.

"The cards that local government keep getting dealt are only making things more challenging. Increasingly tough regulations, multiple layers of bureaucracy to navigate, and a complete lack of common sense in all of it — no wonder the cost of living keeps on climbing.

"Experience and credentials make the transition into local politics a lot easier, but the biggest attributes that elected members can bring to the table include an open mind and a lack of self-interest. Being able to listen and see things from another’s point of view is so very important.

"We end up with a group of people from vastly different backgrounds, all coming together to represent the communities and the people that they serve to make the best possible decisions they can after taking everybody’s viewpoints into account.

"That’s democracy — and while it’s not a perfect system, it’s the best we have and we need to defend it.

"As your mayor, I will lead a council that listens to its people, is focused on all of our communities and does what’s best for the entire district.

"Our local voices need to be delivered to our nation’s leaders and I have got the drive and the energy to get our region noticed, and the knowledge and the skill to take Waitaki’s message to those in power.

"Your mayor needs to be able to deliver Waitaki’s message to the government loud and clear. Vote Kelli for mayor, and I will make sure our voice is not just heard, but can’t be ignored."

None of the four mayoral candidates, including four-term councillor Mr Percival, will stand for a council seat.

For the 10 council vacancies:

One nomination has been confirmed for the sole Ahuriri ward seat, meaning encumbent Brent Cowles will be elected unopposed come October.

There will be a new representative in the district’s southern-most ward, with three nominations (Frans Schlack, Garry Dodd and Gervais O’Reilly) confirmed nominees for the single Waihemo ward seat. Encumbent Jim Thomson is not standing again.

Two nominations had been posted for the two available Corriedale ward seats. Encumbent John McCone and new candidate Sven Thelning will be elected unopposed, with four-term encumbent Mr Percival only standing for mayor this time.

Fifteen candidates will vie for the six available Oamaru ward seats. Incumbents Hana Halalele, Rebecca Ryan, Jeremy Holding, Jim Hopkins and Courtney Linwood are joined by confirmed candidates Sheridan Newson, Dan Lewis, Andy De Boer, Peter De Reus, Ferdie Kruger, Richard Vinbrux, Mark Townsend, Teenica Harrex, Ramon Kirk and Nathan Barnes.

Sitting Oamaru ward councillor Tim Blackler will not stand for re-election.

Waitaki District Council Final nominations 2025

Mayor (1 vacancy): Guy Percival, Melanie Tavendale, Kelli Williams, David Wilson.

Ahuriri ward (1 vacancy): Brent Cowles.

Oamaru ward (6 vacancies): Nathan Barnes, Andy De Boer, Peter De Reus, Mata'aga Hana Melania Fanene-Taiti, Teenica (Teeni) Harrex, Jeremy Holding, Jim Hopkins, Ramon Kirk, Ferdie Kruger, Dan Lewis, Courtney Linwood, Sheridan Newson, Rebecca Ryan, Mark Townsend, Richard Vinbrux.

Waihemo ward (1 vacancy): Garry Dodd, Gervais ‘G' O-Reilly, Frans Schlack.

Corriedale ward (2 vacancies): John McCone, Sven Thelning.

Ahuriri Community Board (5 vacancies): Steve Dalley, Mike King, Alan Pont, Calum Reid, Karen Turner.

Waihemo Community Board (5 vacancies): Tanya Bell, Andy Clare, Clifford Day, Heather McGregor, Paul Roy, Kerry Stevens.

Oamaru Licensing Trust (5 vacancies): Peter Bond, John Bringans, Ali Brosnan, John Clements, Ken Lyell, Denise McMillan.