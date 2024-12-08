More than $80,000 from two WDC funds distributed

The Waitaki District Council headquarters in Oamaru's Thames St. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Waitaki District Council has announced the recipients for heritage and waste minimisation funding almost two months after it made its decision.

In statements this week, the council said the heritage grant and waste minimisation fund committees met in early October. They approved 13 waste minimisation fund applications and six from the heritage fund.

More than $80,000 between the two funds was given out.

The Waitaki Heritage Fund is to encourage heritage owners to retain, preserve, conserve and maintain historic buildings and sites.

House of Breakthrough received $5000 to upgrade their facilities while Palmerston-Dunback Presbyterian church received $22,030 to repair and replace cracked or broken windowpanes.

Rangitane Trust received just under $7000 to repair dampness in the Oamaru stone, Just Two Nominees received $5000 for reroofing and the Masonic Lodge received $1330 for gutter repairs.

Ian and Shirley Morris received $15,000 for C Williams Plasterer and Oamaru Surf to repair and improve the appearance of the first-floor street frontage.

The Waste Minimisation Fund gives money to to support individuals, community groups, businesses, Iwi or Māori organisations and education providers who want to deliver a waste minimisation project for their community.

Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust received four grants to purchase a mulcher and green waste shredder as well as a composting investigation and funds to run their repair cafe events.

Three schools also received money: Hampden School got $1300 to convert school waste to animal and fish food using black soldier flies, Maheno School will hold a wearable arts parade made from waste and Te Pakihi o Maru School received $700 for a beeswax wrap workshop.

— APL