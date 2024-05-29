Oamaru Lotto player wins $250k

A ticket bought in Oamaru has won its owner $250,000 in tonight’s Lotto draw.

Three other players - from Drury, Lower Hutt and Wellington - also won $250,000 in the First Division draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Oamaru, Drury Lane Lotto Superette, and on MyLotto to players from Lower Hutt and Wellington.

A ticket bought at New World Mosgiel won $18,771 in Second Division.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $38 million.

Two Strike players - from Upper Hutt and the West Coast - each won $150,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were both sold on MyLotto.