Owners face dog registrations hike

Owning a dog will be more expensive from July 1, the date from which the Waitaki District Council's new fees and charges take effect.

Waitaki residents face price rises for a host of services provided by the district council with swimming, dog ownership and dying all about to get more expensive.

After agreeing a 9.79% rate rise at its monthly meeting last week, Waitaki District Council also adopted its new 2025-26 fees and charges schedule which comes into effect from July 1.

A move to a 100% user-pays system for dog registrations in the district will leave dog owners paying from $13 to $43.50 more per pooch.

Previously, dog owners had paid a 50% portion of the registration, the remaining half covered by general ratepayers.

The new system means owners will pay $130.50 per non-working dog, urban (up $43.50); $105 for a neutered non-working dog (up $35); $61.25 for selected owner status, meant to encourage responsible ownership (up $26.25); $39 for a farm pet dog (up $13) and $39 for each working dog (up $13).

However, the 75% rise in selected owner status has got some tails wagging.

SPCA scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan said the organisation recognised the important role registration fees played in supporting animal management services and promoting responsible pet ownership.

"We also appreciate the challenges councils face in balancing budgets while delivering these services. SPCA supports measures that incentivise responsible ownership through affordability, education, and accessible services.

"A balance is needed to ensure councils can meet their obligations without placing undue burden on dog owners who are doing the right thing."

The costs of burials will rise by $360, meaning it will cost $1740 for a weekday burial and $1970 for a weekend or public holiday burial.

For a burial with extra depth the cost will rise by 73.37% to $800.

Funeral Directors Association chief executive Gillian Boyes said while the percentage jumps in price were "pretty big" compared with a national rate of about 5%, Waitaki was still much cheaper than most, 2024 fees for councils ranging from $633 in Rotorua to $2628 in New Plymouth.

"I looked at Dunedin and Invercargill. So, the 2024 figure for burial in Dunedin is $4529 and in Invercargill it’s $2915.

"So, Waitaki is still pretty reasonable compared to perhaps the nearest neighbours."

Timaru District Council’s 2025-26 burial fees are $2300 for a single adult plot, 15% up on the previous year.

Sports field hire will rise 9% to $180 per club, per field, per year and to $300 (per club, per field, per year) for hireage of Centennial Park sports fields.

The first price rise in a decade means hireage of the Whitestone Contracting Auditorium will rise from 11% to 14.29% depending on day and time.

For Sunday to Thursday, the cost will be $920 per performance, and $747.50 per performance for Sunday to Thursday (stalls only).

Hireage of the Green Room and Chorus Rooms at the Oamaru Opera House are also rising. From July, it will cost $97.75 for a full day and $46 for half a day.

Swimming costs will rise by 50c for adults at the Waitaki Aquatic Centre, while under 5-year-olds will no longer have free entry: accompanying adults will have to pay $1 for them. Community Card and Gold Card holders will also pay more to swim, a three-month pass rising by $15.

Season tickets for Waitaki lakes camping areas (excluding Ohau C) are also rising, up 14.29% (or $50) to $400 per season for a single adult, and $25 up for both a full season and half-season ticket for a site for two adults plus children.