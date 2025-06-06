Trio charged over burglary

Three men have been charged over a violent burglary in Oamaru.

Oamaru man Tanera Malachi Otene, 27, was originally charged last month after allegations of a "horrific" crime spree on May 6 and 7.

He was in court for a second time on Wednesday on three charges of assault with intent to injure, a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two charges of burglary.

Oamaru men Tomsyn Ryfle, 33, and Robert John Lee, 42, appeared in court for the first time, accused of jointly offending with Otene on May 6 at a Queens Cres residence, on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary.

The former charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment, while the latter has a 10-year ceiling.

At the time police said Otene committed three separate assaults, in Queens Cres, in Thames Highway and in the Centennial Park carpark.

Video footage of the carpark incident, received by police, allegedly showed a female being punched twice and knocked to the ground. Bystanders

Otene was remanded in custody without plea to appear in court again next month.

Lee pleaded not guilty and was remanded on bail, while Ryfle was remanded on bail without plea until next month.