Saturday, 22 August 2020

Pair helped from overturned vehicle after crash

    Two people had to be helped out of an overturned vehicle on State Highway 83 between Kurow and Duntroon after a crash this morning.

    Firefighters from several brigades, including Kurow, went to the scene, about halfway between the two townships.

    Kurow fire chief John Sturgeon said the car was stabilised to keep it safely in place while the people were helped from the vehicle, but no cutting was required to remove them.

    A police spokeswoman said the road was blocked for some time after the crash, and was fully reopened by 7.14am. 

