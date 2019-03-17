Pedestrian 'critical' after Oamaru collision

A critically injured person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital after an early-morning collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Oamaru.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Severn St on State Highway 1 about 12.40am today.

Police said a motorist collided with a pedestrian and the victim was in a critical condition in hospital.

The road was closed for a short time but had since reopened.

No one else was injured and police were investigating.

The New Zealand Transport Agency advised the southbound lane of Severn St, between Cross St and Thames St, was blocked. Motorists were asked to pass with care.