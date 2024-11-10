Plenty of interest as mascot visits

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher stops off to say hello to Mike Waddell (left) and partner Pam Munro on the Oamaru leg of the Save our Southern Hospital campaign. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Cliff the repurposed ambulance garnered plenty of attention in Oamaru on Saturday on its trip north for the Save our Southern Hospital campaign.

Driver Mike Waddell, along with partner Pam Munro, left Dunedin last Friday for Parliament and, following stops in Waikouaiti, Palmerston and Hampden, parked up in Oamaru overnight.

Waitaki residents mingling in a busy Oamaru CBD on a pleasant spring morning quickly gravitated towards the campaign mascot on Saturday.

The old Chevrolet ambulance, with its guardians, garnered plenty of attention and a "warm welcome".

"The support has been fabulous," Mr Waddell said at the Victorian Precinct.

Without exception, the local comment was "we need our hospital here, but we need the hospital in Dunedin".

"It’s a really warm Oamaru welcome . . . people have been great."

Mr Waddell said the locals they spoke to were very clear that without a viable Dunedin hospital with a full range of services, then Waitaki locals could not be confident of a level of healthcare they had the right to expect in their area either.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher, who was to be in Wellington on Wednesday in support of the Save our Southern Hospital campaign, said the cause went to the heart of ensuring social economic cohesiveness in the southern region.

It was much more than about Dunedin — but the step back by the government was an unacceptable development.

He said the government reneging cut into the social licence New Zealand society gave to those in power — that politicians should keep their word.

"We feel privileged to be part of this very, very necessary cause, especially when there’s been promises made," Mr Kircher said.

"For us as a community it’s really, really unfair and they wonder why people don’t have faith in the political system."

Meanwhile, Cliff was costing a lot less than the $110,000 it was apparently costing every day the hospital project decision was not made, Mr Waddell said.

But the old ambulance was "a bit like a horse and dray" to drive and rather thirsty — at $300 a tank — but donations were flowing in via the sale of campaign badges which was helping them on their way, he said.