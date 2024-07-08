Police seek witnesses after Oamaru pedestrian killed

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Oamaru yesterday.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1 (Thames Highway) between Fernbrook Rd and Redcastle Rd on Sunday, July 7.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred at about 5.55pm involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

"Sadly, the pedestrian died."

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage to share with police.