Road safety central to upcoming events

Road Safety Education RYDA South Island programme co-ordinator Liona Stanicich speaks during the RYDA Road Safety day in Oamaru last year. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Responsible road users are safe road users.

That is the message to children and parents alike as Road Safety Education brings two workshops to Oamaru next week.

During the day, they will run Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) for high school year 12 students and then a Drive Coach workshop for parents.

Waitaki Boys’ and Girls High Schools alongside East Otago High School and other 16 to 19-year-olds not in school will take part.

The Drive Coach workshop is a free event for anyone teaching someone else to drive, South Island programme co-ordinator Liona Stanicich said.

"It’s designed for parents or whanau whose children are learning to drive or on their restricted."

The objective is to teach them how the teenage brain works and the best ways to get their children to be safe and responsible on the road.

It was important for parents to be modelling good driving habits to their children.

"As an older driver, we don’t actually realise the bad habits that we have obtained that they will pick up on.

"[Parents] don’t really realise that from the moment your child was in the car seat, they have picked up on everything that you do.

"The role modelling from an early age, they’re like little sponges."

The Rotary Club of Oamaru members have volunteered to help at the daytime RYDA event.

Ms Stanicich was very thankful for all their help and to the Waitaki District Council for assisting with the day as well.

The Drive Coach workshop is at 5.30pm on April 30 at the Athletic Marist Rugby Club.