Rugby club mustering support for Tonga

PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Old Boys is putting its support behind Tonga. The Oamaru rugby club, which boasts a large Pacific Island player base, hosted a Tongan-themed training session at Whitestone Contracting Centennial Park on Saturday, at which all players and supporters wore red.

At the team’s home games this season, Old Boys will be asking for donations to go towards sending support to players’ families in Tonga, who have been heavily affected by last month’s volcanic eruption and tsunami there.

Olds Boys co-coach Lemi Masoe said the team was grateful for whatever the community could contribute.

‘‘Whatever they can do to help our families back home, and Aiga,’’ Masoe said.

The North Otago Rugby Union had challenged Old Boys to raise $2000, and it would match what the club raised.

Old Boys senior player Inoke Fisilau, who is originally from Tonga, said most of Old Boys Tongan players’ families were still back in Tonga, and the players wanted to help them in any way possible.

Some had already sent essential items to Tonga, and the club would be looking for ‘‘odd jobs’’ North Otago people needed done to raise extra funds.