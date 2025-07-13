SH1 near Moeraki closed due to serious crash

One person has been flown to hospital in critical condition following a crash which has closed State Highway 1 near Moeraki this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash near Moeraki Boulders Rd was reported at about 4.20pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person in critical condition had been transported to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

Another patient in moderate condition was taken by road to Oamaru.

The helicopter, an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a Primary Response doctor responded to the incident, he said.

A police spokesman said the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Both lanes of SH1 are fully closed and there was no indication of when the road might reopen, he said.

Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, as there are no alternate routes available.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews had cut free one person who was trapped in a vehicle.

Crews from Hampden, Palmerston and Weston had responded to the crash.