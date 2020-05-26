Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Tourism Waitaki to slash two-thirds of workforce

    By Daniel Birchfield
    The Oamaru i-Site is to close. Photo: iSite
    Oamaru-based Tourism Waitaki is to slash its workforce by two thirds and close two information centres under a restructure amid the Covid-19 crisis.

    In a statement released this afternoon, Tourism Waitaki general manager Margaret Munro confirmed the Oamaru i-Site and Omarama Information Centre will close, and the number of full time equivalent staff employed by Waitaki District Council-controlled organisation will be reduced from 17.22 to 5.7.

    Staff were informed of the decision on Monday after a consultation process, which also included the Public Service Association.

    Operations under the Waitaki District Council-controlled organisation to continue are the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony and research facility, the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, Waitaki Whitestone aspiring Global Geopark marketing and promotion activities, and Heritage Walking Tours through the town's Victorian precinct.

    Retained staff will operate from home and at the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony, Mrs Munro said.

