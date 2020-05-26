Tourism Waitaki to slash two-thirds of workforce

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Staff were informed of the decision on Monday after a consultation process, which also included the Public Service Association.
Operations under the Waitaki District Council-controlled organisation to continue are the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony and research facility, the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, Waitaki Whitestone aspiring Global Geopark marketing and promotion activities, and Heritage Walking Tours through the town's Victorian precinct.
Retained staff will operate from home and at the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony, Mrs Munro said.