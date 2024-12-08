Variety of issues covered in interesting exhibitions

One of Victoria McIntosh’s ‘‘skin-coloured’’ cakes on show at the Forrester Gallery. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A slew of interesting exhibitions are open at the Forrester Gallery.

Like the Turf, Sitting Pretty: The Desserts of Discontent, Seriously Valuable Art, and Alice in Victorian Wonderland will run through to January 26. The other exhibition, The Forest Howls Tonight, by celebrated local artist Ken Laraman will close this Sunday.

In a statement on the exhibitions, the Waitaki District Council said Caroline McQuarrie’s Like the Turf details Cornish settlement in New Zealand through the examination of skilled labour in the late 1800s.

It features photographic imagery, embroidery, and textiles, to contextualise the lives of colonial settlers and comes with supporting text by Annabel Cooper, of the University of Otago.

Victoria McIntosh’s Sitting Pretty: The Desserts of Discontent offers a series of 13 beige or "skin-coloured" cakes, inspired by Mrs Beeton’s Guide to Cookery and Household Management (1861).

Seriously Valuable Art provides an enjoyable series of privately collected works that cost the collector little money, yet register as valuable works of art.

Sharon Mitchell’s Alice in Victorian Wonderland offers an opportunity to celebrate one’s true self.

This exhibition offers rare insight into some hidden narratives within her cleverly-crafted series of Wonderland characters.

The Forest Howls Tonight is a recent collection of paintings expressing Laraman’s views on social issues such as sea pollution, climate change, consequential ignorance, and environmental loss — employing either poetry as a starting point or the use of language as a gauge of commitment.

All upcoming events and exhibitions can be found on the gallery website.

— APL