Dunedin
9
|
4
Saturday,
Sat,
30
July
Jul
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
North Otago
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Cancer survivor buzzing at 10-year mark
Everyone wants to celebrate a 10th anniversary.
Vegan blue cheese award ‘validating’
Vegan blue cheese award ‘validating’
Moa Bakery, Cakery’s blue cheese keeps bringing home the gold.
Pukeuri production halt
Pukeuri production halt
A North Otago meatworks has been forced to halt production and is facing further slowdowns due to recent extreme weather.
Mayor wary of division over fluoride
Mayor wary of division over fluoride
The Waitaki District Council has been ordered to begin fluoridating its water, a move its mayor says is welcome but could rile conspiracy theorists.
Weather halts production at Pukeuri plant
Weather halts production at Pukeuri plant
A North Otago meatworks has been forced to halt production and is facing further slowdowns due to recent extreme weather.
Murderer, would-be rapist gains parole
Murderer, would-be rapist gains parole
A North Otago man who murdered a woman then tried to rape her daughter has been granted parole.
Chief fire officer role ‘a privilege’
Chief fire officer role ‘a privilege’
For Kieran Sparks, being the Kurow Volunteer Fire Brigade’s chief fire officer "hasn’t sunk in yet".
17-year-old sold alcohol
17-year-old sold alcohol
Police are reminding Oamaru businesses of the importance of complying with liquor licences, after two were found selling alcohol to an underage customer.
Fines discontinued at district libraries
Waitaki District Libraries are going fines-free.
Waitaki District Libraries are going fines-free.
Rain set to close highway north of Dunedin
Rain set to close highway north of Dunedin
The heavy rain belting parts of the country looks set to close State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Oamaru overnight.
Heavy rain puts Army on standby in Dunedin
Heavy rain puts Army on standby in Dunedin
NZ Army staff have been put on standby in Dunedin due to heavy rain forecast. Residents in the city and North Otago are urged to watch for rapidly rising waterways, surface flooding and slips.
Hundreds engaging over draft district plan
The Waitaki District Council has passed the halfway mark of its draft district plan consultation period.
The Waitaki District Council has passed the halfway mark of its draft district plan consultation period.
More heavy rain expected in Dunedin, North Otago
More heavy rain expected in Dunedin, North Otago
Dunedin and North Otago residents are being urged to watch for rapidly rising streams and rivers, surface flooding and slips after MetService issued a heavy rain warning for the areas tomorrow.
Daughter helps out with the judging at bird show
Maddie Taylor is learning to spread her wings.
Maddie Taylor is learning to spread her wings.
Worst flood in a century for station
Worst flood in a century for station
The "perfect storm" of snow and then heavy rain resulted in the worst flooding one Omarama farming family has experienced in 100 years.
Lake Ohau Rd bridge on track to reopen
Repairs across flood-hit Waitaki; bridge on track to reopen
Waitaki District Council contractors are making good progress on repair work, and the council says the Lake Ohau Road bridge is on track to reopen tomorrow.
Lake Ohau: Here we go again
Lake Ohau: Here we go again
Lake Ohau Village residents have come together in the face of adversity again, after severe flooding washed out a bridge, closing the only road into the Mackenzie Country settlement.
Village cut off, evacuations after heavy rain
Village cut off, properties evacuated after heavy rain
Lake Ohau village is cut off after a bridge was washed out and flooding is continuing to cause problems on southern roads this afternoon as rain continues to fall across the region.
Praise for town she has lived in for 100 years
Praise for town she has lived in for 100 years
Joyce Gemmell has loved Oamaru so much she has stuck around for 100 years.
Trial ‘worthwhile’, but foodbank hours not being extended
Trial ‘worthwhile’, but foodbank hours not being extended
A trial to extend the Oamaru Churches Foodbank’s opening hours was "well worthwhile", but there has not been enough demand to continue opening on Tuesday nights, manager Bernard Wilkinson says.
Read more