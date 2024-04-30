Police seek sightings of missing fisherman

The north bank of the Waitaki River mouth. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Police investigating the disappearance of a fisherman at the Waitaki River are appealing for sightings of the man on the day he went missing.

A police spokesperson said the man is in his late 70s and headed out to fish about midday on Monday April 22..

Police were alerted at 7pm after he failed to return home.

The man’s Isuzu four-wheel-drive and boat trailer were found at the boat ramp off Te Maiharoa Rd.

The boat was found anchored at the river mouth at about 11pm, the spokesperson said.

"Police are trying to establish the man’s movements and would like to hear from anyone who saw the man on or around the river between midday and 7pm."

His Fireball boat has yellow sides, a white hull, and a chrome anchor cradle.