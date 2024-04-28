Council seeking feedback on how it represents residents

Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley is encouraging people in the district to complete a district council representation review survey. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Unhappy with the way things are being run at the Waimate District Council, or pleased with how you are represented?

A representation review survey has been sent to every house in the district to gauge public opinion about the current system used for electing councillors and the mayor.

All local councils are required to carry out a representation review every six years.

Now is the chance to have your say on how things are going and what you would like to change.

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley said it was a good opportunity to reach out to the public to make sure residents felt fairly and effectively represented.

“Our district covers a large and diverse area, and we want to make sure we have the best system we can.”

Mr Rowley is encouraging residents to take a few minutes to complete the survey.

“Your input is crucial in shaping the future of our local government. Take a few minutes to complete the survey and have your voice heard.”

The survey asks two questions. The first — should there be more, the same or fewer elected members?

At present, the Waimate District Council is made up of eight councillors and the mayor.

Legislation allows for between five and 29 elected members.

The second question asks should councillors be elected by wards, at large, or by a mix?

Currently, councillors are elected from the Waimate ward (four representatives), Pareora-Otaio-Makikihi ward (two representatives), Hakataramea-Waihaorunga ward (one representative) and Lower Waihao ward (one representative).

If the system was "at large", there would be no wards, and everybody would be elected from the same ballot.

Each councillor represents approximately 1050 people.

The survey is available online at waimatedc.govt.nz/repreview, or you can complete the one on the back of the brochure in your letterbox and drop it off at reception at the council offices.

The survey closes at noon on Thursday, May 9.

The council will consider the feedback received and will make an initial proposal on the representation arrangements for the 2025 and 2028 local elections, which will be publicised on 6 June.

