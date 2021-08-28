Views sought on proposed sports hub

Centennial Park. Photo by Stephen Jaquiery.

Does Centennial Park hit the mark?

That is the question being asked by the Waitaki District Council, as part of its consultation over the location of a proposed new indoor sport and event centre in Oamaru.

The preferred location of the $24million six-court centre is at Centennial Park, between the grandstand and Taward St.

It was one of the highest scoring options of 18 potential sites identified in a 2017 feasibility study.

Centennial Park is managed by the council as a recreation reserve under the Reserves Act 1977. Due to the proposed change of land use, the council is required to publicly notify it under the Act.

Consultation opens on Monday and closes on October 1. Submissions can be made online or by filling in a hard copy of the consultation document, if Covid-19 alert levels permit.

A hearing for submissions has been set down for October 18.

‘‘We certainly want anyone who’s got any particular thoughts on it to let us know, whether its in support or against,’’ Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said.

‘‘We’re just keen to hear from people — let us know.’’

A business case for the stadium, presented to the council earlier this month, said there was a ‘‘strong desire to establish a sports hub at Centennial Park where a number of sporting codes are located’’.

It said that the preferred site leveraged the use of existing parking, toilets and changing rooms, and there was the

potential for future integration with St Kevin’s College for any future developments.

Neighbours had been approached about the proposed location and most were supportive, Mr Kircher said.

Some had raised concerns relating to parking in the area, as several different sports competitions were held on Saturdays, 80 to 150 additional parks would be created for the stadium, and an indoor facility would allow competitions to be scheduled on other days of the week and at nights, to reduce traffic congestion, he said.

‘‘Having gone through quite a wide range of sites over a period of time ... this looks like it’s going to be the best place that offers the most synergies and will provide good benefit to locals around access.’’

It is understood parts of Centennial Park were a closed landfill, but initial geotechnical investigation has confirmed the best ground conditions are at the rear of the grandstand and the closed landfill appears to be located in the car park area near the Excelsior clubrooms building.

The projected cost for a six-court stadium in Oamaru is $24million. The council had looked at several different indoor facilities across the South Island and Mr Kircher believed the six-court option was ‘‘about right’’ for a district of Waitaki’s size.

The annual operating cost, including the servicing of council loans, was estimated to be about $545,000.

The council is contributing up to $9million, a further $1million is coming from the RMA reserve, and the trust had also received an anonymous $5million pledge, with the condition that the community match it by raising another $5million.

