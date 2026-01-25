Waikouaiti to host rodeo nationals

Michael Sanderson (left) and Kurtis Pertab compete in a team roping event earlier this season. PHOTOS: STEPHEN MOWBRAY

The 60th annual Waikouaiti Rodeo is extra special this year.

Waikouaiti Rodeo Club is hosting the National Finals Rodeo in March.

It will be the third time in the club’s 62-year history it has hosted the national finals and the first time since 1999.

The Waikouaiti rodeo is an annual event with only two having ever been cancelled — one for Covid and another due to rain.

Club president Richard Robinson was buzzing at the chance to host the finals again.

"We’re proud of our little club and we think we can do a good job.

"We’ve got a beautiful setting for it and we just thought it was time we have another crack at it.

"I’ve been involved with rodeo my whole life and been to a number of finals ... the clubs always seem to put on a wee bit better show than normal...everything’s just that wee notch up.

"You know you’re going to have the best stock, the best competitors. It makes for a really cool day."

Waikouaiti was a "cracking wee spot" and Mr Robinson was excited to welcome as many visitors as possible to the town.

"We’re very proud about what we have brought into the township over the years.

Kamari Tinirau competes in a barrel race.

"There’s been lots of people staying, lots of people coming and having a day out. They’ll all stop at a shop or stop somewhere and maybe they’ll come back another time and go to the beach."

The rodeo attracts crowds of 2000 to 3000 but Mr Robinson was hoping to nudge over the 5,000 mark.

"I’d love to see us around that 5000 to 7000."

There are eight more rodeos on the calendar before the national finals.

After those eight rodeos, the top eight competitors in the open and rookie overall standings in each of the eight events — bareback bronco riding, saddle bronco riding, rope and tie, barrel race, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping and bull riding — will qualify for the national finals.

Rex Church tests his skills in the bareback bronco class.

North Island cowboy Will Potts leads the all-round cowboy standings while Kate Hughes, of Fairlie, leads in the overall cowgirl standings.

Oamaru steer wrestler Ryan Adam won the national title in 2025 and has a chance to repeat the feat in front of his home crowd as he is in first place in the open steer wrestling standings.

He is also on the organising committee for the Waikouaiti Rodeo.

The winners will be crowned based off the overall standings which means some competitors could have such a large lead that the national title is secured before arriving in Waikouaiti.

The awards evening will be held at the East Otago Event Centre.

Liz Hampton takes part in the breakaway roping.

"It’s a real credit to our community that we have that facility," Waikouaiti Rodeo Club secretary Dianna Bradshaw said.

The club will need to bring in 20 bulls from Outram, which Miss Bradshaw said were "the best in the country".

New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association president Bruce Thomas said it was quite a big task to organise the national finals and he was confident Waikouaiti would do a great job.

This year’s event would cost more than $70,000 to run, although 5% of prize money from all rodeos earlier in the season goes towards the prize money for the finals which helps the host club.

"That ends up about $15,000 to help the club out."

William Tisdall takes part in an open bull ride.

The minimum purse of $3000 per event means clubs need to raise $24,000, he said.

"It is the highlight of the year for the cowboys and cowgirls."