Waitaki District Council rejoins Southern Waters

Waitaki District Council building in Oamaru. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

The Waitaki District Council has officially rejoined the joint council-owned water services organisation it once rebuffed.

Southern Waters, as a utility company, will manage assets worth $684million and deliver water to 84,000 people across almost 25,000sq km.

Waitaki district councillors approved key documents required to join the partnership at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday and appointed Mayor Mel Tavendale and Cr Frans Schlack as representatives.

The pair will join fellow mayors and councillors from the Central Otago, Clutha and Gore District Councils on a stakeholder group.

The approval by Waitaki paves the way for the establishment of the South Island’s largest joint council-owned water services company.

Mrs Tavendale said Tuesday’s decision would ‘‘deliver safe, sustainable and affordable water services for Waitaki over the long term’’.

‘‘Working alongside neighbouring councils gives us the scale, capability and resilience needed to meet growing regulatory requirements while keeping the interests of our communities front and centre,’’ she added.

Southern Waters will manage assets worth $684m, including:

● 4787km of water pipeline

● 24 urban water supplies

● 67 water and wastewater treatment plants

● 17 rural water schemes

In a statement this week, Southern Waters said modelling had ‘‘shown the value of greater scale’’, including potential savings of $627m by 2054 using the four-council model.

Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley said Waitaki rejoining was a ‘‘positive’’ step.

‘‘Southern Waters is about doing what’s right for our communities, both now and into the future,’’ she said.

‘‘Our councils face many of the same challenges, such as ageing infrastructure, increasing regulation, and strong expectations from communities around safety and affordability.’’

Following Tuesday’s meeting, a new water services delivery plan from Waitaki District Council was due to be submitted to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) by June 30, the statement said.

A previous proposal from Waitaki — when the council opted to go it alone — was rejected by the DIA.

A transition agreement of assets and staff to Southern Waters would also need to be established, transferring water services to the new company in July next year.

Government-imposed Crown facilitator Amy Adams, who was brought in to get Waitaki’s water services plan over the line, has cost the council more than $7000.

The former environment minister was appointed to the $1654-a-day role by Local Government Minister Simon Watts last year after the Department of Internal Affairs deemed Waitaki’s solo delivery plan ‘‘sub-optimal’’.

In a statement to the Oamaru Mail, the council said: ‘‘Amy Adams has, when possible, attended meetings online and has been in regular contact with mayor [Mel] Tavendale and the chief executive.

‘‘This has reduced the potential costs of the Crown facilitator due to be paid by council as set out in legislation. Her appointment as Crown Facilitator runs until 30 June, 2026, and can only be ended by Mr Watts at the Department of Internal Affairs.

‘‘The current cost of her role supporting the development of our plan is $7076.25 ex GST.’’

charley-kai.john@alliedmedia.co.nz