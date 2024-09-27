Wind farm possibility under investigation

A wind farm. PHOTO: ODT FILES

An international energy generator is investigating the possibility of building a wind farm at Kurow.

Aquila Clean Energy Pacific has advised Kurow residents of work "to explore opportunities" with two local landowners for a wind farm, on Kurow Hill — Te Kohurau.

The 593m distinctive flat top landform looms above the township, in front of the St Marys Range.

Aquila, in a flyer recently distributed to residents, said it now wanted to begin consulting "interested parties", including near neighbours and the local authorities.

The Otago Daily Times understands up to 24 turbines would form a wind farm on 1800ha behind Kurow across two properties.

"Initial desktop studies show there’s strong and consistent wind for a wind farm," the Aquila flyer said.

"Desktop studies indicate a near-even split of turbines across the two properties. Indicative turbine size is 200m (maximum tip height) with a rotor diameter of 160m."

Connection to the National Grid was "technically viable".

Early planning and environmental "desktop studies" had also indicated wind generation in the area was "manageable", Aquila said.

A local resident, who the Otago Daily Times agreed not to name, said it would be interesting given the area was "as gusty as hell".

A previous wind turbine experiment in the valley about 10 years ago saw a tower blowing over three times, the man said.

Aquila has been approached for comment.

Another local resident, who requested anonymity, said the proposed site "right over the town of Kurow" would be a concern.

"I’ve got nothing against wind farms. What I have a problem with is where they are located."

The visual impact of wind turbines on the valley’s outstanding natural landscape was also worrying given the growing place of tourism in the local economy.

"They would have a massive visual impact on Kurow and surrounding area," the resident said.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher. Photo: ODT files

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said yesterday the idea had certainly been fuelling speculation.

"Whether or not it’s in the right place is not for me to say," he said.

However, if a Kurow project did emerge, then it might qualify for the government’s fast-tracking legislation, so what local people got to say "might be limited".

"I guess it should be subject to a normal resource consent process, but it is a project that the fast-track process might apply," he said.

"As a country we want and need more renewable energy. Some would say we [Waitaki] already do our fair share, [but] we do need more energy."

The district would want to ensure "the right protections were put in place" if a firm proposal emerged, Mr Kircher said.

Council heritage and planning manager David Campbell said council staff had not fielded any preliminary inquiries from Aquila Clean Energy.

Environment Canterbury, which has jurisdiction over the Waitaki Valley west of Duntroon, said it had not been formally contacted either.

The Aquila flyer said the next step was to begin consultation in the area.