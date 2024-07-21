Work gets under way for event centre

Work began on the new Network Waitaki Event Centre earlier this week.PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Work began on the new Network Waitaki Event Centre this week.

Whitestone Contracting dug trenches for the mains cable and transformer for the new development, while the grandstand is now being decommissioned. Services have been disconnected and materials containing asbestos are set to be removed.

The Waitaki District Council was excited for the process to finally begin, council project manager (major projects) Erik van der Spek said.

"This project has been one which the community has supported, and we can’t wait to see it rise from the ground at Centennial Park," he said.

While there is likely to be some extra traffic to and from Centennial Park,

the contractors would try to minimise that disruption as much as possible.

Mr van der Spek aid the project team had been working with various sports codes to minimise any interruptions.

Mayor Gary Kircher said the work getting under way was the start of "realising the Waitaki community’s ambition of a first-class sports and events facility".

"It would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the Waitaki Events Centre Trust, council officers and the supportive community of Waitaki," he said.

Demolition of the grandstand is due to begin early next month, and the event centre construction to start in September.

The event centre is scheduled to be completed by February 2026.