Young boxer makes mark in international competition

Oamaru boxer Francis Taafaki won a silver medal at the 2026 World Boxing Futures Cup in Thailand earlier this month. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

2026 is shaping up as a big year for Oamaru boxer Francis Taafaki.

The 16-year-old won a silver medal at the 2026 World Boxing Futures Cup in Thailand earlier this month.

Representing Tuvalu, she competed in the 80kg+ weight class of the under-19 event. It was her first time competing overseas. ‘‘It was a real experience being on the world stage,’’ Taafaki said. She has been boxing for three years under coach Badi Taafaki. After beating Vietnam’s Thi Quynh Anh Le in the semifinal, Taafaki lost to Samoa’s Kealey Perez by split decision in the final.

‘‘There was nothing in it. We thought we had it, they thought they had it,’’ Badi said.

Her results meant she qualified for the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal later this year.

However, in order to compete she will have to cut weight as the event does not have an 80kg+ weight class.

She also has the world championships and Oceania championships on her schedule for alter in the year.

Ultimately, Taafaki would like to compete in the Olympics and to ‘‘change women’s boxing for the better’’.