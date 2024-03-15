Operators put their skills to the test

Three-time National Excavator Operator title-winner, Andrew Haulage digger driver Troy Calteaux, of Milton. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago's finest contractors will have to dig deep today, as they face off with the nation’s best in the National Excavator Operator Competition in Feilding.

Milton’s Troy Calteaux and Mosgiel’s Kaleb Hollands will be rumbling into the arena in 13-tonne excavators to represent Otago at the annual test of skills during Central Districts Field Days at Manfeild Park.

Mr Calteaux will compete as the defending champion, while Mr Hollands is among 12 regional winners from across New Zealand.

Both will face brand new challenges to mark the competition’s 30th anniversary, as well as tried-and-true tests of precision such as dunking a basketball using an excavator bucket, or pouring a cup of tea using a specially-engineered excavator attachment.

Three-time champion Mr Calteaux, of Andrew Haulage, Balclutha, qualified for the event after winning the nationals last year.

He will be aiming to become the first person to win the event four times and said he was looking forward to competing in front of a strong contingent of family.

Mr Hollands, of Hollands Excavation, Mosgiel, is competing at the national finals for the second time after winning the Otago competition in January.

At 20, Mr Hollands will be the youngest competitor at the nationals for the second year in a row.