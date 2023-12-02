50 rabbits killed in gardens organised shoot

More than 50 rabbits were killed in an organised shoot at the Queenstown Gardens on Wednesday night.

In what was a first, the cull at the Queenstown Gardens took place after the Queenstown Lakes District Council employed a professional contractor to shoot rabbits in the gardens.

The operation was weather dependent, and rain on Tuesday night forced the shoot to be moved to the following day.

A council spokesman said the shoot was a success, 52 rabbits having been shot and removed from the gardens.

The area was checked again yesterday in daylight in case any killed rabbits had not been collected.

A mild/drier winter had led to an increase in rabbit numbers, which was having a detrimental effect on plants and the Queenstown Gardens in general.

Poison was not considered, as shooting was the better option in this location.

Entry points to the gardens were closed and manned.

Shooting took place from the band rotunda to the southern point of the gardens.