Age no bar

United States man Michael Elling (85) yesterday became the oldest person to tackle the 47m-high Ledge Bungy in Queenstown near the Skyline gondola. Carys Rolley, from AJ Hackett, said Mr Elling was a "calm, cool and collected" customer who was very focused and very nice.
"Our crew found the experience very humbling, and slightly emotional," she said.
"Michael is a great example to all that bungy jumping really is a matter for the mind. The whole thing with bungy jumping is that it’s all from the shoulders up, not the shoulders down. It’s inside your head," she said.